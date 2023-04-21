The Division Heartland gameplay details and opening cinematic shared by Ubisoft

Ubisoft has announced new gameplay details for The Division Heartland, the standalone, survival-action multiplayer shooter announced in 2021.

Originally set to release on PC and consoles in 2021-2022, the game takes place in a new setting, providing a new perspective on the world.

Give this developer deep dive on The Division Heartland a watch.

Heartland takes players to Silver Creek, a once pleasant town in the American Midwest, left in ruins following the spread of the Dollar Flu. This is a hostile environment filled with contamination, enemy hordes, and the threat of sickness and dehydration.

The main enemy faction is the Pilgrims, which seem to be a cross between the first game's looters and the sequel's more militarized factions.

For the first time in The Division, Silver Creek's Base of Operations is a shared space. This area is the Rockit Rink, an abandoned roller skating rink where you can socialize, form a group, customize your character, and prepare for the next Operation.

Sessions begin and end at the Base of Operations, and each time you exfiltrate, you will take back collected materials and gear to better prepare you for future days at Silver Creek. The Base of Operations can be used to fabricate supplies, and before each session, you can select between three classes: Weapons Expert, Medic, and Survivalist.

Each class brings a unique ability, and when in a squad, they are complemented by the other player classes. When you venture out during the daytime, you will scavenge for supplies to help you survive the night. At night, the town becomes more dangerous, with PvEvP gameplay forcing you to think quick and work with others to make it out alive.

Watch the world premiere of the cinematic intro to The Division Heartland.

Still in the works, the development team is conducting test phases and gathering player feedback before moving it moves on to the next stages. If you are interested in participating in future closed tests, you can sign up at the link.