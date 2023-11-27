The Division: Heartland gets its first rating, could be set to arrive soon

Ubisoft's upcoming The Division: Heartland has recently been rated in Taiwan, potentially suggesting a release date could be on the way soon.

As spotted by Twitter user and leaker Kurakasis, Taiwan's Digital Game Self-regulation Committee has rated Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland across multiple platforms, which was posted as of November 14. As Kurakasis points out, games are generally rated in Taiwan two to two-and-a-half months before the game is set to release, or at least receive an open beta when it comes to online games. This might suggest a release could be as soon as January 2024, but as always, best to not make any assumptions, especially when it comes to online games.

Taiwan's ratings board made mention of "violence, inappropriate language," and "antisocial behaviour" in its assessment of The Division: Heartland, which resulted in a PG-15 rating, not particularly unsurprising given the genre.

The Division: Heartland was announced back in 2021, and was initially set to release either within the same year, or in 2022. Obviously that didn't end up happening, as we're now approaching the end of 2023, strongly pointing towards a 2024 release for Heartland. Where previous entries in The Division series have been city-based, this free-to-play shooter will bring it to a more rural region. Players will face off against both one another and NPCs, and will have to navigate surviving a lethal virus, the Dollar Flu.

We got a look at Heartland earlier this year, and some players have been able to go hands on with it, though we haven't seen all that much gameplay from it so far.

Next year should also see the release of The Division Resurgence, another free-to-play shooter, but this one is specifically for mobile devices. Essentially, if you're after more of The Division, you'll have to wait for any kind of concrete release dates, as Ubisoft just doesn't seem to have any.