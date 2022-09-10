The Division Heartland developer intro provides the first look at gameplay

Today, during Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft shared details for The Division Heartland alongside the first look at the game via a developer intro video.

The survival-action multiplayer shooter is set in small-town America within the Division universe, and is slated for this year or 2023 on PC, consoles, and cloud.

Ubisoft said it is gearing up for a closed alpha, but a date wasn't provided. You can sign up for future closed tests on the official website.

This standalone free-to-play The Division game introduces new playable characters in a rural setting called Silver Creek. It was once a pleasant town in the American Midwest, but it was left in ruins following the spread of the Dollar Flu.

In it, you will take on the role of loyal Division agents from across the nation responding to a call for help. Fighting alongside and against other trained agents, you will explore the secrets of Silver Creek and try to give hope to those that remain in the small town.

Development is led by Red Storm, a team that has worked on the franchise since the first game in the Division franchise. The team is bringing a "test-and-learn" mindset to the development of the game, continually conducting test phases with the community to gather and implement feedback before moving to the next phase.