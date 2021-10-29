Ubisoft takes aim at blockchain games to 'enable more play-to-earn' opportunities

Just when you thought the publisher might be getting ready to win back some player sentiment, Ubisoft has revealed a little bit about its future plans to start making games revolving around blockchain technologies like cryptocurrency and NFTs.

During the company's Q2 earnings call, Ubisoft announced that it is both a founding member of the Blockchain Game Alliance and has helped fund blockchain-focused developer Animoca Brands – a company that calls itself "the global leader in branded blockchain gaming."

As per IGN, Animoca's current projects include Revv Motorsport, Revv Racing, and Formula E: High Voltage (not yet released), all of which use the REVV token which allows players to purchase in-game items, which they can own as NFTs. These exist alongside a more open-world sandbox game, inventively called The Sandbox, in which you can purchase and 'own' NFTs called 'Sand'.

Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet called blockchain technology a "revolution". The company will be pursuing it more in the future, and as a result even the publisher's more mainstream games (think Assassin's Creed and Tom Clancy titles) may see some sort of blockchain tech integration at some point.

"[Blockchain] will enable more play-to-earn that will enable more players to actually earn content, own content, and we think it's going to grow the industry quite a lot," Duguet said during the call. "We've been working with lots of small companies going on blockchain and we're starting to have a good know-how on how it can impact the industry, and we want to be one of the key players here."

Ever wanted to pay for a skin with cryptocurrency, for some reason? Well, you may soon be able to!

Of course, NFTs and crypto generally is widely derided for its environmental impact, which Duguet did try and address in the earnings call. He mentioned that Ubisoft would try to learn about "the impact on environments" these technologies have. But when there's profit at stake, we're sure the publisher will continue to find ways to minimise the threat blockchain technology has on the world at large.

Have a sniff around the Amimoca Brands site if you want to get a sneak peek at what future Ubisoft blockchain-based IP might look like.

Earlier this year, the publisher responded to a damning report about changes made following last year's toxic management allegations. This response followed a series of allegations of sexual misconduct, which began with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla director Ashraf Ismail, grew into a sort of me too movement that accused several executives and managers of systematic discrimination, abuse and years of sexual misconduct.

Will getting into blockchain tech will make Ubisoft a more diverse and welcoming place to work? Probably not.