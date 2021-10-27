The Division 2's next big update and new game mode delayed into February 2022

The Division 2 has been waiting for its next big update for a long time now – and it turns out the game is going to wait even longer until a huge new content drop appears in the shared-world shooter.

As part of a call with investors following Ubisoft's Q3 FY2020-21 earnings reveal, way back in February, Ubisoft said that new The Division content was supposedly on the way in both 2021 and 2022. It looks like the publisher may have spoken too soon, though, as this week the French company has announced that it will nudge the content drop into next February in order to ensure it is delivered "on par with [its] vision".

"Earlier this year, we shared our commitment to continue to support The Division 2," reads a statement. "Since then, we made various iterations on the plans and actively challenged ourselves not to compromise on quality and ambitions for this new content.

“We remain confident that this content will bring an exciting experience to our players and pave the way for the future of The Division 2 with future title updates coming in 2022. This additional time will allow our passionate development team to deliver the best quality for this new content. Of course, we will in the meantime continue to support the game and work on most pressing live issues.”

Despite this new delay, the company assets that it is "too early to share all details" about the studio's "most ambitious [update] to date". Still, as of October 28, we're going to start getting livestreams, detailing what to expect when the new content arrives.

If you're hungry for something a little more substantial, don't fret: Ubisoft will be having a blowout reveal of the next update in January 2022.

"To make sure we are building the best experience," Ubisoft explained. "We will also organise a dedicated PTS period on PC to collect your feedback and help us put the finishing touches before the release."

Ubisoft has made a fair share of delay announcements, recently. Back in the summer, the company delayed both Riders Republic and Rainbow Six Extraction by several months, and a fair few of its games still go without release dates.

For now, we can all enjoy the thought of another big update for a pre-existing game arriving at the same time as Elden Ring, Dying Light 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Saints Row, Destiny 2's Witch Queen expansion and many, many more besides. Lovely.