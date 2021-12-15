Ubisoft announced that Ubisoft Toronto is working on a remake of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell using the Snowdrop engine, which is also being used for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Ubisoft’s Star Wars game.

The company posted a look back at Splinter Cell history as well as a lengthy interview with three key members of the team responsible for bringing back Sam Fisher. “To me, a remake takes what you’d do in a remaster and goes a little bit further with it,” explains producer Matt West when asked about what makes this game a full-on remake as opposed to a remaster. “Although we're still in the very earliest stages of development, what we're trying to do is make sure the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all of the ways that gave early Splinter Cell its identity. So, as we're building it from the ground up, we're going to update it visually, as well as some of the design elements to match player comfort and expectations, and we are going to keep it linear like the original games, not make it open world.”

“It’s important for us to preserve the sense of mastery by supporting players who observe the situations, make their plan, use their gadgets, and outsmart the enemy creatively to deal with the challenges they are presented with,” said creative director Chris Auty. “Ideally, they end up coming out on the other side with no one having realized you were even there. That’s the essence of Splinter Cell.”

Not a lot of solid details are known yet, but interviews like the ones that accompany this announcement go a long way towards building trust in the final product. Time will tell if they were successful.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft is still embroiled in accusations of toxic workplace practices in management. While the company acknowledged the issues, the workers with A Better Ubisoft allege that the company isn’t doing enough to address the problems. A Better Ubisoft even started a new petition seeking public support for better working conditions.