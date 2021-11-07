Ubisoft staff launch new petition seeking public support for improved working conditions

Workers' rights group A Better Ubisoft has launched a public petition, seeking more support from the gaming audience at large as the collective says the publisher has made 'empty promises' regarding reforms across the company.

Earier this month, we saw workers' rights group, A Better Ubisoft, push for more tangible reforms at the publisher after noting that the company has done nothing more than simply acknowledge the need for changes after 2020’s bombshell investigations revealed multiple examples of employee misconduct at the company.

Eager to keep the momentum up and fixing to pile the pressure on the French company, A Better Ubisoft has now launched a new petition, open for all supporters of the collective's cause to sign.

"100 days ago we signed our open letter and set out our four key demands," says A Better Ubisoft in a tweet. "None of our demands have been met. So today we're launching a new petition, open for ALL our supporters to sign.

"This new petition is open to EVERYONE who supports the #ABetterUbisoft campaign. Please add your name, show your support of @ABetterUbisoft on Twitter and share this link. Together we CAN build a better Ubisoft and end abuse in gaming," the group concludes.

100 days ago, A Better Ubisoft made four four simple demands to the company, and it laments that not one of its requests for action has seen any response. These include:

Stop promoting, and moving known offenders from studio to studio, team to team with no repercussions. This cycle needs to end.

We want a collective seat at the table, to have a meaningful say in how Ubisoft as a company moves forward from here.

Cross-industry collaboration, to agree to a set of ground rules and processes that all studios should can use to handle these offences in the future.

This collaboration must heavily involve employees in non-management positions and union representatives.

The slow-moving pace of Ubisoft's reforms are clearly fursturating A Better Ubisoft, especially when held up against Activision Blizzard, where meaningful changes seem to be happening at speed (though the entire world's eyes are trained on the rival publisher right now).

We encourage anyone that wishes to support A Better Ubisoft, to sign the petition here.