Betrayal at Club Low wins grand prize at Independent Games Festival award show

Betrayal at Club Low just won the Seumas Mcnally Grand Prize at the 2023 Independent Games Festival Awards, beating out some brillaint competition in Immortality, Neon White, Not For Broadcast, The Case of the Golden Idol, and Tunic.

It joins a star-studden collection of indie greats like Her Story, Outer Wilds, Minecraft, and Return of the Obra Dinn. The awards show ran just ahead of the Developers Choice Awards which will be annoucning its own selection of winners later today.

Watch a trailer for Betrayal at Club Low here!

It was a killer line up, with some truly brilliant indie games remaining in the honourable mentions section including Citizen Sleep and Terra Nil among others. All the finalists, as well as the honourable mentions, have booths at GDC attendees can play throughout the week.

The Seumas Mcnally Grand Prize wasn't the only award given out at the Independent Game Festival awards. You can find the full list of fellow winners below:

Best Student Game - Slider

Excellence in Audio - The Forest Quartet

Excellence in Design - The Case of the Golden Idol

Excellence in Narrative - Immortality

Excellence in Visual Art - RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

Nuovo Award - Betrayal at Club Low

Audience Award - Potionomics

What do you think of the outcome? Do you think one of the other nominees should have won, or maybe another indie game that was just a honourable mention? Perhaps even one not included at all? (Among Us Arena) Let us know below!

You can find a collection of our pieces from GDC here. These babies will be coming throughout this week and next week, so keep an eye on this space!