Ubisoft cancels Ghost Recon: Frontline, Splinter Cell VR, and two other titles

Ubisoft has canceled four games it had in the pipeline.

The canceled games are Ghost Recon: Frontline, Splinter Cell VR, and two unannounced titles.

The cancellations were announced today during Ubisoft's Q1 2022 earnings call..

Ubisoft announced Ghost Recon: Frontline in October 2021.

Developed by Ubisoft Bucharest, the free-to-play game was to feature 100+ players engaging in a PvP first-person military experience. The game was to release on PC, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

A closed beta was originally scheduled to take place on October 14, but the tester was canceled the day before by Ubisoft so the team could create “the best experience possible.” The beta never went live.

The Splinter Cell VR title was announced in 2020 during Facebook Connect, which revealed Oculus Quest 2.

It was being developed "from the ground up" by Ubisoft’s Red Storm in collaboration with Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Dusseldorf, and Ubisoft Mumbai.