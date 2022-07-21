If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Lighter pipeline

Ubisoft cancels Ghost Recon: Frontline, Splinter Cell VR, and two other titles

Four in total.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Ubisoft has canceled four games it had in the pipeline.

The canceled games are Ghost Recon: Frontline, Splinter Cell VR, and two unannounced titles.

Watch on YouTube

The cancellations were announced today during Ubisoft's Q1 2022 earnings call..

Ubisoft announced Ghost Recon: Frontline in October 2021.

Developed by Ubisoft Bucharest, the free-to-play game was to feature 100+ players engaging in a PvP first-person military experience. The game was to release on PC, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

A closed beta was originally scheduled to take place on October 14, but the tester was canceled the day before by Ubisoft so the team could create “the best experience possible.” The beta never went live.

The Splinter Cell VR title was announced in 2020 during Facebook Connect, which revealed Oculus Quest 2.

It was being developed "from the ground up" by Ubisoft’s Red Storm in collaboration with Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Dusseldorf, and Ubisoft Mumbai.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch