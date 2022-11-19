Splinter Cell Remake team teases early concept art of the game

The team behind the Splinter Cell Remake has teased the project a bit by discussing some of the technical changes to expect, and showed a bit of concept art.

According to technical director Christian Carriere, some of the enhancements to expect are advanced AI which will male special forces soldiers "breach differently or enter rooms differently" to than regular security personnel would.

Splinter Cell – Celebrating 20 Years of Stealth Action

The team is also making improvements to Sam Fisher's "cat-and-mouse" with enemies. You can also expect both audio and visual updates which will provide "compelling and detailed settings.”

Last year, Ubisoft announced that a remake of the original Splinter Cell is in development, and it's in the works at the studio that developed Far Cry 6.

Until today, nothing has really been discussed since then, but back in September, a job listing provided a bit of information on what to expect.

The listing stated the team behind the game is "rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience," and wants to "keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable."

Of course, since the game is in the early stages of development, Ubisoft is not ready to discuss the game much. However, when announced, producer Matt West said the team wants to "make sure the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all of the ways that gave early Splinter Cell its identity."

"So, as we're building it from the ground up, we're going to update it visually, as well as some of the design elements to match player comfort and expectations, and we are going to keep it linear like the original games, not make it open world.”