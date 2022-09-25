The Splinter Cell remake will have a story rewritten "for a modern-day audience"

A recent job listing at Ubisoft seems to suggest that the Splinter Cell remake is being written with modern audiences in mind.

Last year, Ubisoft announced that a remake of the original Splinter Cell is in development, coming from the studio that developed Far Cry 6. Nothing has really been revealed since then, as is often par for the course when it comes to video game announcements. But as spotted by PlayStation Universe, we have more of an idea of how the game will be different from the original thanks to a recent scriptwriter job listing.

"Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience," reads the listing's description. "We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable. As a scriptwriter at Ubisoft Toronto, you will join the narrative team and help create a cohesive and compelling narrative experience for a new audience of Splinter Cell fans."

At the time of the game's announcement, producer Matt West did discuss how the game is specifically a remake and not a remaster, noting how the team wants to "make sure the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all of the ways that gave early Splinter Cell its identity."

It's also going to be linear like the original games as opposed to open world, so it's clear that Ubisoft is big on keeping original fans happy, but want to bring in new fans too.

Recently, Ubisoft announced a range of games, including a bunch of Assassin Creeds like the leaked Mirage, Codename Red which brings the series to Japan, Codename Hexe which is is being led by former Splinter Cell writer Clint Hocking, and Codename Jade, a mobile only title set in China.