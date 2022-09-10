Far Cry 2 and Splinter Cell writer, Clint Hocking, is leading the upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe

You've probably played something by Clint Hocking: he's a massive name in games, and has been attached to some of the largest games in Ubisoft's history. The Canadian video game designer and director wrote Spliter Cell, Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, and Far Cry 2. He was also creative director on Watch Dogs Legion, and is co-creative director alongside Jonathan Dumont on the upcoming Assassin's Creed Infinity..

He also coined the term 'ludonarrative dissonance' back in 2007, too, so you've got him to thank for that one.

Why the history lesson? Well, at Ubisoft Forward, the French publisher noted that Hocking will be heading up a brand new game in the Assassin's Creed universe: Codename Hexe. The teaser basically makes it look like Assassin’s Creed: Blair Witch – there's deep dark woods, a spooky wooden Assassin's Creed symbol, and the promise of mystery.

Per Ubisoft, this is “a very different type of Assassin’s Creed game” that will run alongside the other mainline projects in development (namely Assassin's Creed Mirage and Assassin's Creed: Codename Red).

Ubisoft notes that the brief teaser trailer for Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe is "brimming with secrets" – so you might want to get your pause button out and start combing through the trailer to see what you can find.

There's not a lot of official information about this one out there just yet, but there were some rumours floating around that this game will be set in 16th Centuary Europe whilst the continent was in the grips of a the infamous Witch Hunts. Does that mean you'll play as a Witch Assassin? Or will you be hunting someone with magical powers down?

It remains to be seen – just don't expect the game majorly soon. Later in the stream VG247 saw ahead of time, there was a breakdown of what's being worked on in the Assassin's Creed series: we've got an expansion for Valhalla in 2022, then Mirage in 2023, Codename Hexe and Codename Jade after that, and then Codename Red and the in-production Netflix series. We'll probably be waiting until at least 2024 for this game – if not later.

There's little information about Codename Hexe out there right now, but it's probably in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.