Ubisoft will host its Ubisoft Forward showcase this weekend, and it seems the company plans to announce multiple Assassin's Creed projects.

The company has already promised to discuss Assassin's Creed Mirage during the showcase, and it's possible it will touch upon Assassin's Creed Infinity as well. Ubisoft promised previously that additional information regarding "the future" of the Assassin's Creed franchise would be shared during Ubisoft Forward, and rumor has it the company will announce three more projects for the series.

According to Tom Henderson, the Assassin's Creed games we will hear about have settings in Japan, 16th-century Europe during the witch hunts, and China.

Rumors or hopes that an Assassin's Creed game will take place in Japan have floated around since 2015, but this is the first we've heard about a game set during the witch trials of Europe, which sounds like a pretty cool setting.

The report states that concept art for the game set in Japan (Project Red) showed a female samurai assassin and that players can choose between a female or male character. Project Hexe (previously known as Project Neo) is described as the "darkest Assassin’s Creed game ever," according to Henderson, and it's the one that takes place in 16th-century Europe. The game set in China, Project Jade, will be a mobile title.

Ubisoft is also expected to announce the final DLC release for Valhalla, and it's possible the firm may finally show off its Assassin's Creed VR title, Project Nexus.

Ubisoft Forward will air this Saturday, September 10 at 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm UK.