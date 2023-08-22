Assassin's Creed Mirage gets a lovely new trailer out of gamescom 2023

Out of gamescom 2023 comes a new Assassin's Creed Mirage trailer, and it's a rather lovely-looking game.

Not that any of the Assassin's Creed games are ugly, just saying.

Journey into 9th century Baghdad with this immersive look at the Round City at its height.

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a street thief with nightmarish visions seeking answers and justice. The game will find you joining an ancient organization through which you will come to understand a new creed – one that will change your fate in ways you never could have imagined.

The game follows the transformation of Basim from a defiant young man into a Master Assassin. During Basim’s journey, he meets various characters who will help shape his destiny.

With this entry, Basim will become the most "versatile Assassin in franchise history." It promises seamless parkour and the largest assortment of tools to date. You can nab contracts at the Assassin’s bureaus, collect vital clues, and take down targets with more "visceral assassinations than ever before."

In the game, you will also be able to explore a dense and vibrant Baghdad where the inhabitants react to your every move. Uncover the secrets of four unique districts, from the industrial Karkh to the lush gardens of the Round City. Discover surprising world events and interact with historical figures that shaped the Golden Age of the city.

Originally slated to release on October 12, Ubisoft recently moved the release date for Assassin's Creed Mirage up by one week to October 5.

Upon release, it will be made available on Amazon Luna, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.