If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Confirmed

Ubisoft announces Assassin's Creed Mirage, more information coming September 10

Mark your calendars for Ubisoft Forward
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

Assassin's Creed Mirage has been announced by Ubisoft.

Confirmation comes via tweet after artwork for the game leaked earlier today.

Today's leak follows previous information on the game which slipped out ahead of time, such as the game's setting, character, and timeframe.

Ubisoft said to expect more information on the game during its Ubisoft Forward presentation on September 10.

The showcase will kick off at 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm UK and will be streamed on YouTube, Twitch, and Ubisoft's website.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch