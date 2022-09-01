Ubisoft announces Assassin's Creed Mirage, more information coming September 10

Assassin's Creed Mirage has been announced by Ubisoft.

Confirmation comes via tweet after artwork for the game leaked earlier today.

Today's leak follows previous information on the game which slipped out ahead of time, such as the game's setting, character, and timeframe.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.



We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

Ubisoft said to expect more information on the game during its Ubisoft Forward presentation on September 10.

The showcase will kick off at 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 8pm UK and will be streamed on YouTube, Twitch, and Ubisoft's website.