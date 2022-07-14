As has been pretty much the standard in recent years, the closer we get to the reveal of a new Assassin's Creed, the more of its details start to leak. This latest report spilled some beans on the name, as well as the game's setting.

The new title is apparently called Assassin's Creed Rift. As previously reported, it's going to star Basim, the character from Vlahalla.

Where things get interesting, however, is the game's setting. Earlier this week, YouTuber ACG shared on Twitter that Rift is going to be set in the Aztec era.

The claim was picked up by Reddit, where Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier chimed in to shoot down that rumour. According to Schreier, the game will be set in Baghdad - though he did not specify the time period.

Schreier, of course, is a reporter with deep connections. Not only that, he was the one to break the news earlier this year about Ubisoft working on a new Assassin's Creed with Basim as a lead, set for launch later this year or early in 2023.

So what about the Aztech claim? Well, you could speculate that ACG was referring to the next major title, Assassin's Creed Infinity.

"After that will be AC Infinity, and while that's going to include a bunch of different games/experiences/biomes/whatever you want to call them, I've heard about the main two and neither of them are Aztec," Schreier added.

Infinity is the next major step for Assassin's Creed. The live service game is currently in development at both its Montreal (Valhalla), and Quebec (Odyssey) studios. The game was officially confirmed to have entered development last summer following a leak.

Infinity has not been properly revealed, and likely won't be released for several years. It is, however, envisioned as an evolving game, similar to GTA Online, which Ubisoft can update and expand with new content over time.

Rift is the more immediate concern, and we won't have to wait too long to find out more about it. Ubisoft is celebrating the Assassin's Creed series' 15th anniversary in September, when it will also host a Ubisoft Forward event that will likely unveil it to the world.