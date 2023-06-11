Assassin's Creed Mirage is getting a colour filter that lets you relive the OG's glory days

If you miss the original Assassin Creed's hazy blue look, you'll probably be thrilled to hear Assassin's Creed Mirage will have a filter that captures just that.

While this can't be applied to every PS3/ Xbox 360 game, it's safe to say a lot of them looked a bit… off, in retrospect. Colour seemed to just disappear, with many games seemingly having the saturation turned down and muddy filters laid over the top (it's way more complicated than that, but you get the point). Assassin's Creed was no different, as many of you likely remember it being quite a bluey/ grey looking game. You might even feel nostalgic for that look now, and if you do, good news: Assassin's Creed Mirage will have a filter to bring you back to the far off year of 2007.

Existential crisis regarding how long ago 2007 actually was aside, the filter really does transport you back to that original game, and certainly does suck the life out of Mirage. That isn't stopping the official Assassin's Creed Twitter account expressing excitement about it though, writing, "We are excited to announce that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will include as an option a nostalgic visual filter inspired by the desaturated blue/grey colour palette from the first AC game."

The inclusion of the filter isn't all that surprising as a nod to the first game, as Mirage has been described as a back to basics title since it was first announced. This one will have a much bigger focus on being an actual assassin, complete with parkour, and stealthy takedowns. We also have a release date now - it's out this October - and it's looking like a game that is the best kind of remake.

When Assassin's Creed Mirage does launch, you'll be able to pick it up on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.