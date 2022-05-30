A streamer beat every mainline Assassin's Creed game without taking any damage

An Assassin's Creed streamer has managed to achieve the pretty impressive feat of beating all mainline games without taking a single bit of damage.

Video games are obviously a breeding ground for challenge, and in games with health, managing to not take a single hit is certainly one of the bigger ones. Now, streamer and YouTuber Hayete Bahadori has been able to do just that, with all 12 mainline Assassin's Creed games (thanks Kotaku).

Bahadori completed this months long challenge in April, uploading the second part of his Assassin's Creed Valhalla run on April 11. There's an entirety playlist dedicated to this journey which you can check out below, though you'll need to set aside a good chunk of time. As the entire playlist runs for over 80 hours.

Unsurprisingly, this is one of those 'there's a pandemic and I need something to do' kind of situations, with Bahadori starting out with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (which just recently had a sequel announced). Speaking to Kotaku, Bahadori said that he enjoys games that reward "stealth, subtlety, precision and various approaches to a given scenario."

There were, of course, specific restrictions in place. Obviously, each character's health bar couldn't fall below 100%, and the run started from the first possible instance of damage. Reloads and restarts weren't allowed for a gameplay benefit either, and every run was at the highest difficulty, at least from Origins onwards.

It was also a glitchless run, and if Bahadori failed even one of his criteria, he would restart the whole run. There were some instances in the games where there was forced damage, so obviously that didn't count.

Bahadori also had to do some iterating to get each game down right, as it's not the kind of thing you can head into blind. And the streamer also has a daughter and engineering job, so he took a break from his regular streaming schedule to prevent burnout, and so that he could spend time with his daughter.

It's an impressive accomplishment, and Bahadori is even currently planning a no-damage run for God of War (which might be June's headline PlayStation Plus game). So clearly the fight isn't over yet.