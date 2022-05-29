EA reveals Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, sequel to Fallen Order, launching in 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been officially revealed, a sequel to 2020's Fallen Order from developer Respawn Entertainment.

The reveal came as part of this week's Star Wars Celebration which has had a myriad of other reveals, and comes in the form of a short teaser trailer. Protagonist Cal Kestis is set to return in this sequel, expected to launch in 2023, though five years have passed since the first game.

Like many game reveals, this one was just a cinematic trailer, so no hints as to what the gameplay might be like. Though it's probably safe to say it will just be an expanded version of the first game's gameplay. Interestingly, the Grand Inquisitor makes an appearance in the trailer, who was also just recently featured in the Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Fans think that Cal might make a cameo appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi due to the show taking place in the same time period, and this appearance from the Grand Inquisitor does point things in that direction.

Also shown in the trailer is Cal facing off against a Sith, or at the very least someone with a red lightsaber. And Cal wasn't doing so good in the fight either.

The trailer rounds off with Cal looking at some guy with long hair in a water tank, a similar tank to that Darth Vader has been seen in in the films. Who this character might be isn't particularly clear right now, though clearly they'll be important to the plot in some shape or form.

Survivor will also be new-gen only, as previously reported, meaning just PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. We've known about this upcoming sequel for quite a while now, as it was announced at the start of the year, but when it would be set and what the title would be hasn't been confirmed until now.

Respawn is also working on two other Star Wars games aside from Survivor, one a strategy game, and the other a first-person shooter.