Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a game that chugged on PS5 and Xbox Series X, is coming to last-gen consoles

In what's becoming an expected course of action for big AAA games, EA has announced that it's bringing one of its big games to PS4, and Xbox One, after spending a while talking about how that wouldn't be possible. Done guessing, yet? It's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, everyone!

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor came out in April on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. It was fairly well-received, with a critical verdict almost on par with Jedi: Fallen Order. Connor called it a "starbound epic that shoots for the stars" in our 4/5 review.

But it was also marred by performance issues that felt quite familiar to anyone who played the original game. Sub-60fps framerate on performance mode on consoles, an outdated upscaler/poor optimisation on PC, poor utilisation of PC hardware, and a long list of other issues. Even now, Jedi Survivor is sitting at a 'Mixed' Steam user review rating, with reviews as recent as July still lamenting the game's technical state.

All of that is to say it would be quite unusual for EA to announce Jedi Survivor for PS4, and Xbox One, but that's exactly what the publisher did. As part of EA's earnings call for the first quarter of FY2024 (where the publisher curiously didn't share sales figures for the game), it announced that teams are working on porting Jedi Survivor to last-gen consoles.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson said the decision was made because of the "strength of this legendary franchise" and "community demand." The ports are early in development, however, so we didn't get a release date or even a target/window, so it may well be out next year. Imagine that, a last-gen AAA game coming out in the year 2024!

I suppose the writing was on the wall once everyone saw that those dreaded loading squeeze throughs were in the game.