Star Wars Jedi's Cal Kestis actor has one simple condition for playing the character in live action

Star Wars fans would love Jedi: Survivor actor Cameron Monaghan to reprise his role as Cal Kestis in live action, and now the actor has shared what would encourage him to do it.

For a long while, fans of both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor have wanted to see the red-headed hero that is Cal make his live action debut. After all, there's plenty of live action Star Wars projects on the go at the minute, set across a range of points in time in the series' history. That hasn't happened yet, despite the occasional rumour that said he would, but as it turns out, Monaghan would be up for reprising the role in live action, as long as the conditions are right. As reported by The Direct, while appearing on a panel at FanExpo Vancouver 2024, Monaghan said that if he were to play Cal in live action, "It would have to be right."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

He went on to say, "By that I mean, it has to continue the story or the character in some way. I don't want him to just kind of show up to stand around and be there. I want him to mean something and for there to be a significance for the character itself. So, it would have to make sense. But in the right context then, yeah, absolutely."

It wouldn't exactly be that difficult to get Monaghan to appear in the flesh, as for one the character model is based on his own appearance. Outside of that, he's had several live action roles himself, including the US remake of Shameless, Malcolm in the Middle, and perhaps most notably, Gotham.

Last year, Monaghan also seemingly confirmed that the Star Wars Jedi series will be getting a third entry, supported by some earlier job listings that suggested the same. It's sounding like Respawn will be busy, then, as it's also reportedly working on a Mandolorian game.