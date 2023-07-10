If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sequel appears to already be in development

According to two new job listings at EA.

News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
First reported by the folk over at Tech4Gamers, a pair of job listings has appeared that indicate another Star Wars Jedi game is already in development.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor released back in April of this year to pretty good reviews, following on from 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. So, it does make perfect sense that EA consider another installment in Cal Kestis’ adventure; I just doubt many of us were expecting to hear news about it so soon.

The first of two job listings to appear on EA’s careers portal is for a Senior VFX Artist, specifically for ‘Star Wars Jedi’. The second listing is for a Senior Combat Designer, for the Star Wars Team; this, however, is specifically for the Respawn Entertainment team, who is the team behind Star Wars Jedi.

The first listing is particularly interesting, as it requests experience with Unreal Engine 4, and mentions that Unreal Engine 5 experience is also a plus. Could this mean that the next Star Wars Jedi game will be in Unreal Engine 5? We can hope.

In an excerpt from IGN Unfiltered interview with director, Stig Asmussen, they declare, “I always wanted to see this as a trilogy.” Pair this, and the job listings, with the general success of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and it seems highly likely that a third game could have already been green-lit and plunged straight into development. The turnaround between Fallen Order and Survivor was four years, though, so we've still got a while to wait yet.

That said, the new job listings that have appeared should still be taken with a pinch of salt. They could be something, or nothing. Although, it does seem likely that we’ll be seeing more of Cal Kestis in future. What do you think of a third Star Wars Jedi game?

While you’re at it, have you checked out Ubisoft’s Star Wars game? Star Wars Outlaws also looks pretty fun and is releasing in 2024. It looks to definitely entertain plenty of Star Wars fans while they await a new Jedi installment, that’s for sure.

