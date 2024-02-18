Star Wars Jedi: Survivor devs are reportedly working on a Mandalorian game

It looks like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor developer Respawn Entertainment is working on a Mandalorian game.

Mandalorians have been a part of Star Wars canon for a long while now, though it's obviously thanks to the Disney+ series The Mandalorian that propelled them into the popularity they have. Now, it seems, we'll be seeing a Mandalorian in video game form, as Insider Gaming has reported that Respawn is making another game in the world of Stars, this time with a Mandalorian bounty hunter as its protagonist. According to Insider Gaming's sources, the game will be a first-person title putting you in the shoes of a Mandalorian set during the era of the Galactic Empire, i.e. sometime between the end of Revenge of the Sith and Return of the Jedi.

You'll apparently have to capture bounties dead or alive for cash rewards, utilising a broad range of weapons and gadgets like a wrist rocket, grapple hook, a visor for tagging enemies and bounties, and more - a lot of things we've seen in The Mandalorian already. It'll apparently be "very fast-paced" with the Mandalorian's signature jetpack allowing players to move around a lot and quickly. Insider Gaming also reports that it won't be open world, but will instead be linear and level based, taking place across various Star Wars planets.

A release date hasn't been made clear just yet, though it's expected to take at least another year or two; multiplayer also hasn't been confirmed as of yet. Back in 2022, it was announced that Respawn would be working on three Star Wars projects, one of which was 2023's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the second being a strategy game, and third being a first-person shooter, so Insider Gaming's report does line up with this at the very least. Presumably that shooter will see the light of day at some point in any case, so it likely won't be all that long until we find out what the project actually is.

In the meantime, you can always look forward to The Mandalorian & Grogu, a film that is actually just called that.