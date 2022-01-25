Respawn is working on three Star Wars games

EA and Lucasfilm Games announced today that three new Star Wars titles are in the works at or in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment.

These include the next title in the Star Wars Jedi franchise, which we already knew was coming, as well as a strategy game and a first-person shooter.

Heading up the next Star Wars Jedi story is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order director Stig Asmussen, who previously worked on God of War titles before joining Respawn. Peter Hirschmann, game director, who was the executive producer on the original Star Wars Battlefront games, will lead the development of the first-person shooter.

A new studio helmed by games industry veteran Greg Foertsch, who worked at Firaxis Games/2K Games for 21 years, will create the new Star Wars strategy game, developed through a production collaboration between Respawn and Bit Reactor, where he is CEO. Respawn will produce the new Star Wars strategy game while Bit Reactor leads the development of the title.

“We are excited to continue working with the superbly talented teams at Respawn,” said Douglas Reilly, VP of Lucasfilm Games in the joint press release. “They have demonstrated excellence in telling epic Star Wars stories along with best-in-class gameplay across different genres and we are looking forward to bringing more amazing experiences to the galaxy far, far away.”

Vince Zampella, group GM and founder of Respawn, will oversee this new phase of EA’s relationship with Lucasfilm.

“We are huge fans of Star Wars and we are thrilled to work with Lucasfilm Games on new titles that we have wanted to make for years,” said Zampella. “If you want to make great Star Wars games, you should come join us on our journey.”