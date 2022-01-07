It looks like everyone's favourite newly-introduced Jedi Padawan, Cal Kestis, might be coming back to the fore with his Stinger Mantis ship and his ragtag bunch of followers in tow. If new reports are to be believed, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is being prepared for a pre-E3 reveal with a potential launch date at the end of 2022.

This information comes from industry insider and incessant chatterbox Jeff Grubb, who started talking about the unannounced sequel in a Giant Bomb stream. Grubb reckons that publisher EA and developer Respawn want to debut the game "in a significant way" prior to E3 kicking off in June this year.

This will give the studio and the publisher plenty of time to get the title hyped up and in front of people's eyes before a potential release at the end of 2022.

This isn't the first time that we've heard about a sequel for the game, either. Back at the end of 2019, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order developer Respawn posted three job openings specifically for the Star Wars team, suggesting that work on the game has been on-going for quite a while now.

It's not really a surprise that we're seeing a sequel to the game; the first title received largely favourable reviews from critics and was a commercial success to boot, selling over 10 million copies by 2020.

EA holds the rights to Star Wars console games until 2023, so there's every opportunity for the publisher to invest in more Star Wars games before that contract expires – so even if Jedi Fallen Order 2 doesn't land in 2022, you can likely expect it before the contract is due to expire.

There has been no official word from EA or Respawn about the sequel at the time of writing so, as ever, take this info about the game with a pinch of salt until you get official confirmation from the people that are making it.