Sony deletes tweets and hides announcement video for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Sony has removed all tweets pertaining to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake from its X account.

The company has also privatized the announcement trailer from its YouTube channel, as well as the original PlayStation Showcase video that mentions the game. As of press time, the PS Blog post announcing KOTOR is still live.

News of Sony delisting the YouTube video first appeared on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors reddit. The information was researched and confirmed as accurate by Crusader II Elessar on X, who also brought to light the deleted tweets.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was announced during the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase as a PS5 launch exclusive and for PC. The following year, its development status came into question when a report surfaced stating the project was on hold and two of the game's directors had been fired.

Development was originally handled by Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games, but earlier this year it was reported that Saber Interactive had taken over for Aspyr, and in May 2023 the game was still listed under active development in parent company Embracer Group's full-year report.

Now, with Embracer closing studios and canceling projects after a $2 billion investment deal with Saudi Arabia firm Savvy Games Group fell through, KOTOR may be a victim of the fallout. Or, it might be something on Sony's part. Neither Sony nor Embracer has issued a comment on the matter of KOTOR of press time.

Aspyr started work on the remake three years before its 2021 announcement, and KOTOR was originally projected to be released in 2022.

Originally developed by BioWare and published by LucasArts, the game is considered one of the best video games of all-time and was released for Xbox and PC before it was ported to Mac OS X, iOS, and Android by Aspyr. It is playable on the Xbox 360 and Xbox One via backward compatibility.