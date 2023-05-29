Knights of the Old Republic Remake might not be dead yet, according to a recent financial report

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is in an uncertain state right now, but a recent report does at least suggest it's still in development.

It's safe to say that since its announcement in 2021, things haven't been sounding too good for the remake of Knights of the Old Republic. A report last year claimed that development had ceased due to multiple key members of staff being fired from the developer, Aspyr. Now, as first reported by Insider Gaming (thanks PCGamer), the full year report from Embracer Group seems to confirm that Knights of the Old Republic is still in development, even if that doesn't mean much for how far along it might be.

The project is listed as under active development in the section titled "Announced PC/ Console Releases as of May 24, 2023," where a number of other upcoming titles are listed. There's not really much else about the game in there, other than the fact it's coming to PC and PS5 (which we already knew), and that it has an "external" publishing partner.

According to the initial report that development had stopped on the Knights of the Old Republic remake, it's possible that Saber Interactive (the parent company of Aspyr) may have taken over development. It had been assisting on the project, so it's entirely possible, though without any kind of formal comment it's unclear who might be working on it, and at what stage of development it might be in.

Knights of the Old Republic was originally released in 2003, with its 20th anniversary coming up in July. It was developed by Mass Effect developer BioWare, and is set 4000 years before the events of the original trilogy. It's a fan favourite amongst Star Wars video game players, and the remake had been highly requested, so we'll have to wait and see if it makes it through the difficulties it's been having.