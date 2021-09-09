Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - Remake coming to PC and PS5

A surprise kicked off the PlayStation Showcase this evening, and it was Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - Remake.

In development at Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games, it is a new remake of the original revered RPG, and is in development as a PS5 console exclusive at launch and for PC.

The game has been completely rebuilt from the ground up, and while the trailer didn't show much of anything other than Darth Revan, it did feature voice-over work from Jennifer Hale, who played Bastila Shan in the original game.

"We’ve spent the past several years assembling the very best talent from across the industry to deliver a modern vision of this timeless Star Wars legend,” said Aspyr co-founder Ted Staloch.

"As lifelong Star Wars fans with extensive experience working with many of its best games, we have the deepest love and admiration for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and cannot wait to share this amazing remake with the rest of the galaxy."

Development of the remake is led by a newly created team composed of industry veterans at developer and publisher Aspyr, working in close collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

“Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic stands out among the Legends of Star Wars storytelling, and we’re thrilled to be joining with Aspyr and Sony to remake this Legend for a new generation of players,” said Douglas Reilly, VP, Lucasfilm Games.

“Our teams have been working closely and share a deep commitment to honoring what fans love about the original while bringing new fans on this incredible journey.”

“Nearly 20 years after its debut, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remains one of the most highly requested remakes from the PlayStation community,” said Eric Lempel, SVP, Head of Global Marketing, Sony Interactive Entertainment.

“The time is finally right to bring this dream to life for both diehard fans and those who have yet to experience it.”

Set around 4,000 years before the events of the original trilogy, the single-player game was first released in 2003. It is beloved by many and is frequently ranked as one of the best video games of all time.

Originally developed by BioWare and published by LucasArts, the game was released for Xbox and PC before it was ported to Mac OS X, iOS, and Android by Aspyr, and it is playable on the Xbox 360 and Xbox One via backward compatibility.