Uh oh, the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake might be dead for real this time

Sorry to those of you looking forward to the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, but it sounds like the project is at a standstill.

Earlier this week on GiantBomb's Game Mess Mornings, frequent sharer of insider tidbits Jeff Grubb made the claim that the Knights of the Old Republic remake is no longer being worked on in any shape or form. "This game is not being worked on right now, full stop," Grubb said. "This game is not being worked on in any way, at any studio." It's obviously a confident statement from Grubb, one that like all statements like these should be taken with a grain of salt. But it's not like the Knights of the Old Republic has had a particularly smooth time so far.

Last year a report claimed that the remake was indefinitely delayed, with both the game's art director and design director having been fired around the time. Earlier this year a financial report implied that it wasn't exactly dead in the water just yet, though it didn't clarify how the project was coming along. So this recent report from Grubb isn't exactly the most confidence inspiring one.

Embracer Group, parent company of the KOTOR remake's developer Aspyr, held an earnings presentation earlier this week, where CEO Lars Wingefors offered a comment, or I guess a non-comment, on the state of the game. As shared by Axios' Stephen Totilo, when an analyst asked how Embracer Group was feeling about the remake, Wingefors responded, "I notice that anything I say to this becomes a headline, so that is my only comment." Again, doesn't exactly inspire confidence.

The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake was first announced two years ago, and we haven't heard a thing about it other than reports of its troubled development since then. If the game does ever come out, it's planned for release on PC and PS5.