Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch reworks Performance Mode so consoles can lock in at 60FPS

Respawn Entertainment has released Patch 7 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and it comes with improvements to quality and to performance modes on all platforms.

On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with Patch 7 applied, you can now achieve a solid 60 FPS while in Performance mode and lock it in. Cinematics on consoles are locked to 30 frames per second.

The patch also makes numerous GPU and CPU optimizations and the ability to disable Ray Tracing, resulting in a better player experience. Quality Mode has also received optimizations to help reduce FPS fluctuation and introduce other visual improvements. It also adds Variable Refresh Rate support for PS5.

With PC, Patch 7 introduces support for Nvidia DLSS, which will help improve performance for some users. It also provides additional performance and optimization improvements.

Save system tweaks to help prevent save game corruption were applied, an issue where players could not retrieve their XP after dying under certain circumstances was fixed, various crash issues were fixed along with numerous bugs, and improvements were made across all platforms, including fixes for cloth, lighting, and UI.

The patch should come as good news to many. Upon release, Jedi: Survivor was marred by performance issues such as sub-60FPS while in Performance mode on consoles, an outdated upscale/poor optimization on PC, poor utilization of PC hardware, and a laundry list of other issues, resulting in mixed reviews for the game.

The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It follows Cal’s fight as the Galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the Galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the Galaxy’s darkest times.

Jedi: Survivor was released on March 17 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Respawn is also porting the game to PS4 and Xbox One, although a release date has yet to be announced.