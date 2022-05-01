Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel will be new-gen only, out in 2023 report claims

A new claim from VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb says that the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is coming out in 2023 for new-gen consoles.

Over on Grubb's Grubbsnax, the reporter talked about the latest thing he's heard about this sequel, that we have known about for a little while now. "Star Wars Jedi 2 is going to be new-gen only, where it's PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and then of course PC," Grubb said (transcribed by VGC). "One of the reasons that they’re going to be able to do that is because it’s not coming out until 2023. This game is for sure now not coming out until 2023."

Grubb also spoke about how focusing on new-gen only instead of including last-gen "has some upsides" because "they don't have to worry about trying to straddle these generation lines."

"It makes it easier to just disassociate yourself with those millions of PS4s and Xbox Ones out in the world when you are in 2023 and you're going to have several months of making it very easy to get an Xbox Series X, probably a few months before now and then when it's actually okay to get a PS5," Grubb continued. "And then at the same time you can take advantage of it and do something that feels new."

Back in January when it was confirmed that a new Star Wars Jedi game was in the works, EA also announced that Respawn Entertainment is working on a strategy game and a first-person shooter.

Fallen Order director Stig Asmussen is taking the reins of the next Star Wars Jedi game again. And Peter Hirschmann, who executive produced the original Star Wars Battlefront games, is taking the helm of the shooter.

A new studio led by Greg Foertsch, who previously worked at XCOM developer Firaxis, will take charge of the Star Wars strategy game, and it will be in collaboration with Bit Reactor, where Foertsch is CEO. Respawn is taking the producing side of things, while Bit Reactor will lead the development.