Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC woes to be vanquished - Respawn aims to restore order to the Force

Respawn Entertainment has addressed performance issues players have been experiencing with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC.

According to a statement from the development team on Twitter, it was acknowledged a percentage of PC players have been affected, particularly those with high-end machines or specific configurations.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - The Digital Foundry review

Players using "cutting-edge, multi-threaded chipsets designed for Windows 11" are encountering problems on Windows 10, and those with high-end GPUs coupled with "lower-performing CPUs" are also experiencing unexpected frame loss."

The team said that while there isn't a comprehensive solution for PC performance, it is working to address these cases quickly and believes fixes will "improve performance across a spectrum of configurations." However, each patch will require "significant testing" to ensure additional problems aren't introduced.

Respawn went on to say it would continue to monitor performance across all platforms and share update timings as soon as available.

The PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has suffered from performance issues since it was released yesterday, and even before its release, Respawn admitted players would face some issues out of the gate.

EA and Respawn released a day one patch on April 28, promising more updates would be made available in the coming weeks, and thankfully, that will indeed be the case.

In our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review on PS5, Connor gave the game four stars and called it a "step up from its predecessor and brilliant fun, as long as you don’t let that collectible-obssessed plunderer take hold of you."

"It is not a narrative masterpiece, nor is it the most engaging action game in the world," he said, "but it does nothing badly, and excels where it matters."

In the Digital Foundry review, the the game was called the "worst triple-A PC port of 2023 so far," and that the quality of the code is "completely unacceptable." It specifically calls out shader compilation stutter, traversal stutter, CPU limitations, the "impenetrable settings menu with little utility," terrible FSR2 implementation, and a lack of DLSS or XeSS.

The review goes on to state that "virtually everything that could go wrong with a PC port is present and correct in this awful release," which is a tragedy, because the game "looks great."

