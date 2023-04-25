Star Wars Jedi: Survivor devs have provided an overview of accessibility features

Respawn Entertainment has outlined some of the accessibility features in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

With this outing, the development team built upon feedback received from the game Jedi: Fallen Order, which enabled it to keep improving the game after launch.

The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Check out the final trailer.

These learnings have been applied to Jedi: Survivor, allowing for the inclusion of specific features like different difficulty options and other accessibility-related controls.

You can expect to be able to remap the controls to suit your needs, and you can play around with numerous toggles for subtitles and closed captions. These toggles allow you to modify when you want to see them during your game. If you want them just for cutscenes during conversations or battles, it's possible. Plus, directional indicators are also togglable.

Several options related to visuals will be available at launch. This includes HUD scaling, color profile settings, stabilizing UI dot, colorblind options, field-of-view, camera shake adjustment, and more.

There are quite a few difficulty options to choose. Story Mode is one, and it's the choice best for you if you wish to play the adventure with little resistance from foes. Parry times are generous, and damage dealt by enemies will be minimal.

The Jedi Padawan mode is more of a challenge than Story Mode, but gentler than Jedi Knight. Parry times are still somewhat generous, but enemies deal quite a bit of damage.

Speaking of Jedi Knight, while it is a more challenging option, it is nothing compared to Jedi Master, where enemies are even more aggressive. But that is still not the hardest mode. That crown goes to the most difficult option: Jedi Grand Master. Here, you will find smaller parry windows and enemies without mercy. It's truly for the Luke or Obi- Wans out there.

You can also play around with gameplay Modifiers which can be adjusted at nearly any point in the game. These modifiers include camera options for auto-targeting, button mash options, Hold/Pull Toggles, Navigation Assist including audio ping, and the Slow Mode toggle. It allows you to slow down the action to ease the challenge of combat, platforming, or anything with a timing component. Because it allows for different reaction times, it helps make the game generally more accessible.

These are just some accessibility features you can expect when Jedi: Survivor releases, but more will continue to be added to the game post-launch. This will include a high contrast mode and menu narration to help reduce and eliminate unnecessary accessibility barriers through design choices.

Releasing on April 28, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be made available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.