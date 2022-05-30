PlayStation Plus June games leak looks set to build hype for God of War Ragnarok

Another month, another PlayStation Plus monthly games leak, this time for the month of June, this time favouring the fighting game fan.

As reported by Spanish site Areajugones (thanks, VGC), this time the batch of games include a pretty big name title, 2018's God of War. As well as that, the Smash Bros Melee inspired platform fighter Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is reportedly featured, as well as arena fighter Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.

Areajugones has previously accurately reported on leaks before, funnily enough for June 2021, so the leak seems to be fairly credible. It also lines up with what we've heard from billbil-kun, the one who normally leaks each month's PS+ games. Apparently the plan for billbil-kun is to share their leak tomorrow (May 31), though did make a note that users shouldn't buy games for children or teenagers, or "ultra popular games."

Considering how well God of War sold, you could probably pretty accurately call it a popular game.

We probably don't need to give you a rundown of God of War considering those sales figures, but we'll do it anyway. The game follows Kratos (he's the God of War, if you can believe it) many years after the events of the third game, as he attempts to raise his young son Atreus. While the original games focus on Greek mythology, 2018's God of War spices things up with some Norse gods, because Kratos ran out of gods to kill.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker also came out in 2018, with more of a focus on online play compared to previous Naruto games. Players can take part in teams of four against one another, either playing as classic characters, or their own custom character.

And Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, released last year, is a platform fighter greatly inspired by Smash Bros. Melee, but with various Nickelodeon characters like Spongebob Squarepants or various Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

A pretty good crop of games this month, though if fighting games aren't so much your thing you might not be happy to have your purchased games list cluttered with Spongebob and Naruto.