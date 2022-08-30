Next Assassin's Creed game said to be titled Assassins Creed Mirage

Information regarding the next Assassin's Creed game has surfaced, and the title is reportedly Assassin's Creed Mirage.

This is according to YouTuber j0nathan, who revealed various details on the game, including an expected spring 2023 release.

Currently in development under the codename Rift, j0nathan confirmed the Baghdad location, and said the timeline is set between 860 and 870.

As reported by Bloomberg previously, the game is set to star Basim from Assassin's Creed Valhalla and will be smaller in scale compared to typical games in the series as it originally started life as an expansion for Valhalla.

You will play as a younger version of Basim as a thief before he arrives at the Hidden Ones.

Eagle vision is said to be back, gameplay will go back to the basics of the series, and there are fewer RPG elements as the game will lack dialogue choices and a level system.

Other aspects of the leak may or may not be accurate, according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier. For example, folks familiar with the game's development informed Schreier it would not feature multiple cities to explore, which is one of the details mentioned in j0nathan's video.

The report also states Ubisoft is working on a remake of the first Assassin's Creed game and will include it with a Season Pass for Mirage. The Season Pass is also said to contain Constantinople DLC and will be made available a few months after the game is released.

As usual, file this information away as unconfirmed until Ubisoft makes an official announcement. The firm is hosting its next Ubisoft Forward event on Saturday, September 10, and has already said we will hear more about the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise at that time.