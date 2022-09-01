Artwork reportedly from Assassin’s Creed Mirage leaks

Some artwork purportedly from the rumored Assassin's Creed Mirage has surfaced online.

Reportedly pulled from the Ubisoft Store, the image shows the back of a person wearing assassin's garb, and we presume this person is Basim from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, as rumored.

The leak (thanks, RPS) comes from Assassin’s Creed community The Codex Network, which credited Synth Potato for providing the image, which was also shared by leaker ScriptLeaksR6. Some accounts removed the image due to DMCA notices.

It appears that the image is for a quest called The Forty Thieves, seemingly based on the folk tale from One Thousand and One Nights and the most familiar of the Arabian Nights tales.

In the tale, the main character Ali Baba happens upon a group of thieves visiting a cave where they have stored their treasure. The mouth of the cave is closed by a rock that will only move when the words "open sesame" are uttered. When the thieves leave, Ali Baba goes to the cave entrance, speaks the magic words, enters, and takes a bag of gold home with him. All manner of things happen in the story following his decision to take the bag of gold, but all turns out well for the character in the end.

How the tale will play out in Assassin's Creed Mirage is unknown.

Various reports state the game is in development under the codename Rift and takes place in Baghdad between 860 and 870. The reports claim Basim from Assassin's Creed Valhalla stars in the game and that it will be smaller in scale compared to mainline titles in the series. Supposedly, the game started life as an expansion for Valhalla.

Just to be safe, consider today's Assassin's Creed Mirage leak as unconfirmed until Ubisoft makes an official announcement. The firm is hosting its next Ubisoft Forward event on Saturday, September 10, and has already said we will hear more about the future of the Assassin's Creed franchise at that time.