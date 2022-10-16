Splinter Cell remake's director leaves Ubisoft after 11 years at the developer

David Grivel, who was meant to be directing the upcoming Splinter Cell remake, has apparently left Ubisoft.

As shared by VGC, Grivel shared a post on his LinkedIn where he announced his departure from the studio, though didn't explain why he made the decision to do so. "After more than 11 years at Ubisoft, it is now time for me to go on a new adventure," wrote Grivel in the post.

"11 years is a long time and summing it up in one post is quasi-impossible but I must say, I’ve been lucky. Lucky to work with so many great people over the years. Made so many friends… As for what that new adventure is? Stay tuned."

Grivel also didn't elaborate on what this new adventure might be, nor did he say who would be taking over the Splinter Cell remake project as a result of his exit from the company.

The Splinter Cell remake was first announced last year, being developed at the Far Cry 6 lead studio Ubisoft Toronto, and is being made using the Snowdrop engine, which is the same engine the now-delayed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is being made in, as well as the Star Wars game the developer is working on.

Not too much is known about the game just yet, a classic 'yes, it's real' and then not having much to say past that point kind of situation. It is being built from the ground up, and producer Matt West did say last year that it was very early in development, so it's still probably a while away, especially now.

Last month a job listing noted that the game would have a story rewritten "for a modern-day audience," which translates to trying to keep the game close to the spirit of the original, but making it a bit more "believable."