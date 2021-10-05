Ghost Recon Frontline, is a new free-to-play, massive PvP shooter set in the Ghost Recon universe

Today at the Ghost Recon 20th Anniversary Showcase, Ubisoft announced Ghost Recon Frontline, a new free-to-play, massive PvP shooter grounded in the Ghost Recon universe.

Developed by Ubisoft Bucharest, which previously worked on Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the game offers a new way for you to explore franchise's universe, with a free-to-play, 100+ players, PvP first-person military experience.

In it, you will discover Drakemoor island, an open world filled with various landmarks and biomes. You can expect a large set of tactical support tools which will offer freedom in strategic gameplay throughout various game modes.

One of these is Expedition, which is the game’s flagship mode. It offers a new take on the battle royale genre featuring more than 100 players in teams of three. These squads will have to work together to complete dynamic objectives across the map with no converging circle. Once you are finished collecting intel, you will have to head to a drop zone and call for an extraction.

When initiated, all teams will know the position of the extraction and will try to intervene. Therefore, you will have to play tactically to successfully escape and win the match. Additional modes will also be available at launch.

There is also an advanced class system, allowing you to upgrade and customise each contractor to fit your strategy. Three classes of contractors will be available during the first closed test, with more available at launch.

The first of these is the Assault Class which provides sustainability in close range fights and overall proficiency manoeuvres.

There's also the Support Class which offers protection with fortification abilities.

And then there's the Scout Class that can recon the area for the squad, revealing adn bothering enemies from a distance without fear of retaliation.

You have the ability to switch between different contractors even when in battle.

“We can’t wait to see players’ reactions during the first test of Ghost Recon Frontline," said the game's creative director Bogdan Bridinel.

"We will be working hard to adjust the game accordingly throughout the several live phases planned before launch, as we want to deliver the most polished and entertaining experience possible for players."” said - Bogdan Bridinel, Creative Director at Ubisoft Bucharest."

The first closed test of Ghost Recon Frontline run October 14-21 for PC players in Europe only. You can go to the official website to register for upcoming news, information and game tests.

Frontline will be made available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia, Luna and Windows PC via Ubisoft Connect, with full cross-play available at launch.

If you are interested in playing it on PC, here are the minimum specs for low - 1080p:

AMD Ryzen 3 1200/Intel Core I5 4460

RAM 8 GB

AMD Radeon RX 470 (4 GB)/Nvidia Geforce GTX 670/760/960 (4 GB)

Windows 10

Here are the recommended configurations to play the game on high - 1080p:

AMD Ryzen 5 1600/Intel Core I7 6700K

RAM 16 GB

AMD Radeon RX 480 (8GB)/Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 (6 GB)

Windows 10

In addtion, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Ghost Recon franchise, you can download the first game of the series, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon, for free on Ubisoft Connect.

The Fallen Ghost DLC is also being made available as free to access for all Ghost Recon Wildlands players, and the Deep State Adventure DLC is free to access for all Ghost Recon Breakpoint players on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia and PC via Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store until October 11.