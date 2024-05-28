The Nier: Automata anime is finally coming back this July, a whole year after its production-issue-plagued first part finished

Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a, the anime adaptation of the beloved Square Enix game, is finally coming back this July.

Last year saw the arrival of the Nier: Automata anime, a series obviously highly anticipated by fans of the series, but one that suffered from some serious production issues. It started airing in January, but the fourth episode was delayed by almost an entire month for COVID related reasons, and then episodes 9-12 were delayed from March all the way to July, again because of COVID. It was a rough go for the anime, but this coming July will see the return of the series with a second season (well, technically a second cour, but it's being referred to as season 2). The first trailer for Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a dropped earlier today, offering a look at the upcoming season, which you can check out below.

The new season also has a new opening theme, Black Box by LiSA, a singer whose work you'll probably recognise from the first Demon Slayer opening, as well as the theme for the Japanese release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It should pick up where the first season left off, which is roughly where the game's first ending wraps up, so those of you that have only watched the anime and haven't actually played the games should potentially expect some amount of repetition, given the game's themes.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Currently we're all still waiting to see if series creator Yoko Taro will release another Nier game, though series producer Yosuke Saito did tease that the two of them, alongside composer Keiichi Okabe, are working on something that "might be Nier, it might not be Nier," so hopefully we'll see something of that too. In the meantime, you could always check out 1000xRESIST, a Nier: Automata inspired title you really shouldn't miss out on.