New NieR: Automata Ver1.1a anime trailer confirms January 7 release date

An all-new trailer for the NieR: Automata Ver1.1a anime has been revealed by Square Enix and Aniplex, finally confirming the show's release date for us. While we already expected the anime to arrive in January 2023, this new trailer has confirmed that fans only have until January 7 to wait for the show to begin airing.

Take a look at the all-new NieR: Automata Ver1.1a trailer here.

The show is set to air on various Japanese television stations from 10am EST on January 7, with those outside of Japan able to watch via Hulu, Bandai, or Prime Video.

If you feel that you can’t wait that long and want even more information, a live-stream is scheduled for tomorrow, 6AM EST on December 28, where more details of the anime will be revealed ahead of its release.

The anime adaptation will have some differences from its source material. With Yoko Taro recently sharing that, “"Nier: Automata was a story we created to be a game, so copying it as-is wouldn’t make an interesting story for an anime.” That said, it appears that the core story is there, with beloved characters such as Pascal not being left behind.

For those unfamiliar with the game, NieR: Automata follows the perils of androids, 2B, 9S, and A2, as they attempt to reclaim the planet from hostile machines. When it comes to the cast, you can expect to see Yui Ishikawa as 2B, Ayaka Suwa as A2, Natsuki Hanae as 9S, Aoi Yuki as Pascal, and of course, a lot more considering the array of characters in NieR: Automata is never-ending.

Will you be watching NieR: Automata Ver1.1a when it releases on January 7? Let us know.