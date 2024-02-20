2B from Nier Automata has finally made it to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

You love 2B, we love 2B. Who doesn't love 2B? Well, if you consider yourself a fan of the excellent action RPG Nier Automata, and fancy giving a brilliant fighting game some love, then you'll be happy to hear that 2B has made herself a home in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. She is downloadable right now, as a brand-new DLC character.

Voiced by Kira Buckland (EN) and Yui Ishikawa (JP), the character is on sale right now for €7.99 / £6.49 / $7.99 or your regional equivilent. When you buy her, you also earn yourself an avatar costume of 2B you can use in the Grand Bruise Legends mode. For those on PS4 or PS5, buying this DLC will also unlock a Yorha costume for the original Granblue RPG, so keep that in mind if you consider yourself an OG fan.

Alongside this character release is a gameplay trailer, which shows of 2B in gorgeous Arc System Works style. In it, we see loads of 2B's attacks from Nier Automata recreated in the fighting game, with slick combos and stylish supers echoing back to that fast-paced and exhillirating combat that won us over back in 2017. There'e even a new version of Weight of the World, which is excellent news.

It's cool to finally see 2B make it into the game, and for under £10 it's hard to justify not jumping back into Versus Rising (which is brilliant by the way). While eyes are firmly on Granblue Fantasy: Relink right now, it's worth noting that the Granblue IP has been popping off in general recently.

Here's hoping they keep releasing new games with the IP - and that we see 2B pop up again sometime soon. Nier Automata is a game with an outstanding story, and with a sequel on the way in the future, it's clear there's a real appetite for it.

Will you be picking her up? Let us know below!