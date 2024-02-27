The Nier: Automata anime is finally coming back later this year

After a long wait of no news, it's finally been confirmed that the Nier: Automata anime is finally returning some time this year.

The Nier: Automata anime started last January, adapting the popular RPG into animated form for the first time, later finishing in July. It then wasn't until November that we got confirmation the anime would return at all with a second cour, but there's been dead silence from the anime's official English Twitter since then, and the Japanese Twitter appears to have just been sharing news about… postcards? In any case, there's actually some good news, as it was confirmed yesterday that the second cour of the anime will begin in 2024. You can see in the tweet below that this announcement was paired with 2B in not the most comfortable looking of positions.

Those that have played the game probably have an inkling as to what this particular visual is referencing, but for the presumably three of you that have only watched the anime, I won't spoil anything for you. Outside of that, though, details are incredibly slim. As of right now, the release window really just is any time in 2024, so sorry to those of you that are desperate to watch more of it.

It's not particularly surprising that the release window is so vague. For the first three episodes of the anime, Nier: Automata progressed pretty smoothly, but after that it went on hiatus for about a month due to a COVID-19 related issue. The anime continued airing up to episode eight in March, but then saw an even bigger delay to July for the final four episodes. Safe to say, it's been a bit of a bumpy road for the anime.

It looks like it might be a bit of a big year for Nier as a whole, too, as it seems that director Yoko Taro recently teased a new entry in the beloved series. Earlier today he also weirdly wrote just the word "r3incarnationan" on his own Twitter account, possibly attempting to imply that the mobile title Nier Reincarnation is a fully-fledged Nier 3. So if a new Nier is in the works, perhaps that will make it Nier 4? Knowing Taro, it could be something completely different too, so for now we'll just have to wait and see.