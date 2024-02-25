Seven years after Nier: Automata, it looks like Yoko Taro might be teasing a sequel

After a long wait for a full-on sequel to Nier: Automata, it seems that the series' director Yoko Taro might have recently teased a third entry.

It's been seven years since Nier: Automata was released, and outside of the 2021 mobile game Nier Reincarnation (which is Nier 3 if we're being honest), we haven't heard any news of a console-release sequel. But, earlier this month the Nier orchestra concert made an appearance in London, where according to fans that attended the event, Taro made an appearance and appeared to tease a new entry. As shared in a comment from Resetera user SanTheSly discussing the fact that Automata has sold eight million units, at the end of the performance Taro took to the stage and "told the audience that the Square Enix president was in the crowd and that if we wanted an Automata sequel to give the loudest applause of the night. The room immediately erupted into claps, cheers and yells."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Of course, this could just be a way of Taro trying to convince Square Enix president Takashi Kiryu to greenlight a sequel, but there was a bit more to the concert that pointed towards a sequel. Apparently during a story segment in the orchestra, the word "repent" was "shown repeatedly as part of some dialogue. The final instance was spelled as R3PENT." With Automata hitting eight million copies sold, a strong figure considering Final Fantasy 15 only managed a couple million more in roughly the same time frame, a sequel wouldn't be particularly unsurprising.

Plus, last November Nier producer Yosuke Saito also shared that as long as Taro is alive, he'll keep making Nier games, so it's very likely we can expect at least one more somewhere down the line. Saito also teased a "surprise" planned to be revealed in early 2024 - it's still early 2024 for a bit longer, so hopefully we'll find out what that is soon.

In the meantime, if you're at all interested in checking out Nier Reincarnation, you might want to do so soon, as the game is shutting down for good at the end of April.