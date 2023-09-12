Leaked PlayStation Plus games for September include Civilization 6, NieR: Replicant, Star Ocean, more

The September lineup of PlayStation Plus games for the Premium and Extra tiers has leaked.

As reported by Dealabs, six titles are scheduled to arrive on the service, but it's worth noting Sony won't confirm the plan for September until sometime tomorrow.

One of the games said to be coming in September is 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. This Vanillaware-developed 2D side-scrolling adventure features real-time strategy battles and follows 13 high-schoolers in an alternate version of 1980s Japan who are fighting in a futuristic war between mechs and giant monsters.

Another offering is the strategy game Civilization 6. This turn-based strategy game is the sixth installment and was released in 2016. Your goal is to build the greatest civilization ever, and in this outing, cities will physically expand across the map, and active research in technology and culture will help you unlock new potential. Competing leaders will pursue agendas based on their historical traits, and you must use one of the five ways to beat them and claim victory.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is also said to be comig. This is the upgraded prequel of NieR: Automata, which was previously only released in Japan. With the game, you can expect a modern upgrade with revived visuals complimenting an interesting storyline and more.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is also listed in the lineup. This tactical stealth modern warfare shooter is set in the Middle East, where you play as Raven, a Contract Sniper Assassin. In the game, you take on a series of contracts in a lawless region set along the Lebanese and Syrian borders. Your mission is to topple a criminal syndicate and bring them to justice. As you take out a series of targets across a dramatic single-player campaign, you can pull off some impressive extreme-range shots exceeding 1000m.

September will include the action RPG Star Ocean: The Divine Force. This is the sixth installment in the series and takes place 46 years after the events of the previous game, Integrity and Faithlessness. In it, Raymond is on a routine transport mission when his spaceship is attacked by the Pangalactic Federation, causing him to crash land on an underdeveloped planet. Here, he meets Princess Laeticia, who is fighting to protect her homeland from an invading empire. Together, they set off on an adventure that will "shake the foundations of the entire universe."

Unpacking, developed by Witch Beam, is a relaxing puzzle game about unpacking possessions out of boxes and setting them around your new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, your goal is to create a satisfying living space and learn clues about your life in the process.

Those are the only titles known for the moment. As previously mentioned, Sony will reveal what's coming to Premium and Extra tomorrow, September 13. The firm will likely include information on some of the classic games coming Premium subs, as well.