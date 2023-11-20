It looks like we are getting a Nier Automata sequel - and maybe even more - in the future

We haven't had a full on sequel to 2017's Nier Automata just yet, but the series' producer has promised more is on the way.

Come February, it will have been seven years since we had a major release in the Nier series. 2021 did see the release of Nier Reincarnation, but being a mobile game that doesn't have particularly involved gameplay, the scope of it just isn't the same as something like Automata. We haven't had a proper new game confirmed yet either, but at the Korean gaming event G-STAR 2023, series director Yoko Taro and producer Yosuke Saito made an appearance where they spoke about the game. As shared in English (but not directly translated) Genki_JPN, and initially reported by 4gamer, Saito noted that as long as Taro is alive, there will be Nier games.

It was, however, pointed out that there won't be a new game soon, as there's some kind of unclear obstruction to that happening. But Saito did also say that both him and Taro are currently working on another project together that they're hoping to discuss next year. Who knows what the scale of this project might be; both Saito and Taro have worked on some smaller scale projects like Voices of Cards since Automata's release, and Taro has worked on more than one mobile game.

Elsewhere in the talk at G-STAR, the pair spoke about working with other prominent members of the Nier team like game designer Takahisa Taura and composer Keiichi Okabe (as detailed via machine translation). Taro noted how you can't just assemble a good team together, you need to have a good relationship with the people you're working with too. He also spoke of how his initial intention with Automata was to make something that would appeal to a Japanese audience, and hoped it would find success with a niche audience overseas.

In the meantime, we'll just have to eagerly await anything new within the Nier universe, and hope that Square Enix just lets Taro and co do their thing.