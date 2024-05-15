Yoko Taro and other NieR devs tease new project that "might be NieR, it might not be NieR"

Ok. So, Yoko Taro and a couple of the other key people behind the NieR games have cheekily teased a new project that they're working on together, very much leaving it up in the air as to whether the thing is related to NieR or not. Seriously, the quote even has the word 'laughs' in it in brackets, who knows what they're cooking.

Speaking in a Famitsu interview (thanks, Gematsu), NieR series producer Yosuke Saito was the one that did the teasing about the project, which involves him, director Yoko Taro and composer Keiichi Okabe.

"I’ve been talking about wanting to do something with Yoko and Okabe for some time now," Saito said, "I’ll have something a bit more put-together to say in the not-too-distant future, so please stay tuned. It might be Nier, it might not be Nier. (Laughs.) That’s about all I can say for now."

So, there you go. A laugh in brackets and everything, a true masterwork of the 'I'm gonna get you mildly excited about the thing, without actually telling you what it is' genre.

i don't think it's nier. https://t.co/sfamM0AZp4 — Alex Donaldson (@APZonerunner) May 15, 2024

Naturally, internet debates as to whether it actually might be NieR are already raging, though a lot of folks have pointed out that this could very well be the same project that Taro and Saito mentioned during an appearance at Korean gaming event G-STAR 2023 last year - seemingly in just as vague and mysterious terms, even if the insinuation then seemed to be that the project was separate from NieR in some way.

That said, Saito also said then that as long as Yoko Taro is alive, there will be Nier games, even if one's not necessarily coming out very soon. So, yeah, it's probably best not to leap to any conclusions about what this means until the devs give us that more put-together statement.

In the meantime, here's why at least one of us at VG247 would like to see Taro bring back the Drakengard series.