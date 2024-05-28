Lego finally reveals its Legend of Zelda set as money mysteriously vanishes from my bank account

After several rumours and at least one leak, the official Lego Legend of Zelda set has been officially revealed.

The big problem with Lego, is that it's so easy to look at a set and think "gosh, I bet that'd be fun to put together, maybe I should pick it up." Why's that a problem you ask? Well, because Lego is damn expensive, and this newly revealed Legend of Zelda 2-in1 Great Deku Tree set is no different at £260/ $300. And yet, damn it all, I obviously want it because it's Zelda, and it's Lego, and it's the first Lego Zelda set! You can see a short trailer revealing the set below, highlighting the fact that it's a set based on the Great Deku Tree from both Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild, with the option to build either one of the versions.

Build the Legend. #LEGO #TheLegendofZelda pic.twitter.com/uKGa0iQoKF — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 28, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

On top of that, there are some great little pieces too. There are four mini figures included, one of Breath of the Wild's Link, one of Zelda, and two Ocarina of Time Links, the young and adult version respectively. From Breath of the Wild there's also some very fun Korok and Hestu builds too, and from Ocarina of Time there's things like those pesky Deku Baba plants and a baby version of the Great Deku Tree. It's a really fun little set, and yes, I am considering contacting my bank so I can take out a loan to pick it up, why do you ask?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In a statement, Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma said "I’m really thrilled that The Legend of Zelda is joining the world of LEGO bricks, which has spurred the creative impulses of so many people of all ages. The Deku Tree was the first element from The Legend of Zelda we wanted to represent using LEGO bricks.

"This set allows you to build two different versions of the Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with unique features that are a great fit for the nature of the series. I can’t wait for everyone to get the chance to build this part of The Legend of Zelda world with their own hands."

The Great Deku Tree set is also out quite soon, as it's due to ship from September 1, later this year. It's sure to be a popular one too, so if you can, consider getting a pre-order in while it's still available.