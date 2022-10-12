Stripe is coming to MultiVersus tomorrow, providing the second big hit of Gremlins love to the platform fighter in recent months. This came suddenly via the official MultiVersus Twitter account, which made the announcement alongside an in-game picture of the little monster.

Stripe has been present in MultiVersus via the menu screen for a little while now, soft announcing the character alongside Black Adam as upcoming fighters. That being said, other characters such as Rick and Morty from… Rick & Morty have stepped in ahead of the teased pair.

Here's the Stripe reveal trailer. Check it out!

As for how Stripe is going to play, we frankly have absolutely no clue whatsoever. However, if Gizmo is this madcap, popcorn throwing and car driving maniac, you can only imagine how aggressive and ruthless his evil counterpart will be. For those of you out there who don’t know what Gremlins is, it’s a 1984 movie that was apparently a big hit back in the day. I wouldn’t know because I’m not ancient, and haven’t seen a video player anyway outside an Oxfam.

It’s all well and good releasing a new character, but it’s worth noting that there’s a fair bit of controversy rolling around the game at the moment. Not only have they recently announced a drastic change to combos over Twitter recently, but their current Halloween event has drawn the ire of free-to-play fans. As written by Chris Scullion from VGC, you’ve got to play 780+ games in 30 days to unlock everything without spending a penny. This, if you’ve got a job or other games to play, is rancid. If anything it makes me want to play the game less — not great when you’ve got a new character out!

Regardless, it’s good to see MultiVersus trucking along. There was a genuine question of whether the game could maintain its popularity following the outstanding launch figures it was flexing on release. Are you still playing the game? Let us know below!