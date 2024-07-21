Samurai Jack is making a quick pitstop to MultiVersus on his way back to the past, along with, er, Beetlejuice

Cartoon Network fan favourite Samurai Jack has finally been announced for MultiVersus, alongside that pesky Beetlejuice.

MultiVersus fans have been waiting for Samurai Jack to come to the platform fighter pretty much since the game was announced, and through a new trailer revealed at EVO, they finally got their wish. The new trailer showed off Samurai Jack in action as part of the game's second season, Back in Time, where he was revealed to be a Bruiser class character who will "utilize his mystical katana blade, agile footwork, and quick reflexes to send opponents flying off the map." You don't have to wait all that long until you get to play as him either, as he'll be available to pick up from July 23 next week - he's also getting a Righteous Warrior Jack skin based on the show's fifth season, releasing on the same day.

Beetlejuice doesn't have a release date lined up just yet, though he is supposed to release ahead of the upcoming sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (does writing it out three times in one sentence trigger him?). The film is due out September 4 internationally, September 6 in the US, so you can probably expect him August at the latest. The good news is that you don't have to wait that long for Ranked Mode, as the highly anticipated game mode will be coming to the game next week alongside Samurai Jack, also on July 23. There you'll be able to compete in 1v1 and 2v2 matches, where you can claim leaderboard points that in turn help unlock exclusive rank-based cosmetic items.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And lastly, a new stage will be coming as part of season 2, the Water Tower map, an iconic Warner Bros. location that has "surprise nods to popular Warner Bros. Discovery characters and franchises" which seems to include the Animaniacs, judging by the trailer.