Remember MultiVersus? The game's social media account has suddenly returned

Remember MultiVersus? The free-to-play Warner Bros platform fighter that suddenly went offline and left storefronts last June? Well, it looks like it may be prepping for a grand return judging by a sudden post from its social media accounts.

"*taps mic* testing, testing, 1, 2, 3" was posted on the MultiVersus X (formerly known as Twitter) account late yesterday. In spite of its popularity following its open beta release in July 2022, the game went on hiatus last June, leaving only a vague 2024 release date.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Well, we're here now, so hopefully news of its return will come soon. Its disappearance didn't go without controversy mind you. The game featured a paid battle pass and microtransactions, which were essentially taken back from players out of the blue. As a beta this was justified as a fair move (and one I personally accepted), but it was still an irregular move in an environment full of Early Access releases and extended beta periods.

It's also worth noting that the game did struggle to maintain momentum post-launch. While its initial player numbers were incredibly high, the population would eventually dwindle near the end of its beta period.

This all means that MultiVersus may not exactly have as shiny a red carpet this time around as it did open its initial release. A bunch of new content and fixes could do wonders, but the devs really will have to prove that the game can retain players in the long run. It's also worth noting the platform fighter scene has changed since then. Smash is still Smash, obviously. But you've got Rivals of Aether 2 also aiming for a 2024 release date. It may not have the brand power MultiVersus has, but it has a beloved predesessor to fall back on.

With the past in mind, it'll be interesting to see how MultiVersus handles its grand return to the stage. Will you check it out? Let us know below!